10 Useful lsof Commands in Linux With Examples

10 useful lsof commands in linux with examples
In this blog post, we are going to show you ten useful lsof commands in Linux with examples.

The lsof command is a shortcut to List open files and shows the open files and which processes are using them. The lsof output describes several things, such as the identification number of the process that has opened the file, the process group identification number, the command the process is executing, the owner of the process, and many more.

In this tutorial, we will use the latest Ubuntu 22.04 OS, but you can choose any Linux distro you want. Let’s get started!

Prerequisites

  • A server with Ubuntu 22.04 OS
  • User privileges: root or non-root user with sudo privileges

Update the System

If you have a fresh installation of Ubuntu 22.04, then it is recommended the system packages be updated to the latest versions available.

sudo apt update -y && sudo apt upgrade -y

Once the system is updated, we are ready to show you the ten useful lsof commands in Linux.

1. List all open files

The basic lsof command without any arguments will list all open files:

lsof

The output is very long, and it should look like this:

COMMAND     PID   TID TASKCMD               USER   FD      TYPE             DEVICE SIZE/OFF       NODE NAME
systemd       1                             root  cwd       DIR              252,1     4096          2 /
systemd       1                             root  rtd       DIR              252,1     4096          2 /
systemd       1                             root  txt       REG              252,1  1849992      13141 /usr/lib/systemd/systemd
systemd       1                             root  mem       REG              252,1   149760        690 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgpg-error.so.0.32.

2. Files accessed by a particular process

To list the files accessed by a particular process, execute the lsof command with the -c argument and the process name.

[email protected]:~# lsof -c apache
COMMAND   PID     USER   FD      TYPE DEVICE SIZE/OFF   NODE NAME
apache2 21922     root  cwd       DIR  252,1     4096      2 /
apache2 21922     root  rtd       DIR  252,1     4096      2 /

3. Opened files by a specific user

To list the files opened by a specific user, execute the lsof command with the -u option and user name.

[email protected]:~# lsof -u www-data
COMMAND   PID     USER   FD      TYPE DEVICE SIZE/OFF   NODE NAME
apache2 43491 www-data  cwd       DIR  252,1     4096      2 /
apache2 43491 www-data  rtd       DIR  252,1     4096      2 /
apache2 43491 www-data  txt       REG  252,1   758672   6242 /usr/sbin/apache2

4. Opened files associated with a specific process ID

Execute the lsof command with -p option and process ID for all open files associated with it.

[email protected]:~# lsof -p 21922
COMMAND   PID USER   FD   TYPE DEVICE SIZE/OFF   NODE NAME
apache2 21922 root  cwd    DIR  252,1     4096      2 /
apache2 21922 root  rtd    DIR  252,1     4096      2 /
apache2 21922 root  txt    REG  252,1   758672   6242 /usr/sbin/apache2
apache2 21922 root  DEL    REG    0,1            1060 /dev/zero

5. Opened files based on the connection type

To check the open files based on the connection type TCP or UDP, execute the following command:

[email protected]:~# lsof -i tcp
COMMAND   PID     USER   FD   TYPE DEVICE SIZE/OFF NODE NAME
sshd    16879     root    3u  IPv4  67331      0t0  TCP *:7022 (LISTEN)
sshd    16879     root    4u  IPv6  67333      0t0  TCP *:7022 (LISTEN)
apache2 21922     root    4u  IPv6  98560      0t0  TCP *:http (LISTEN)
apache2 43491 www-data    4u  IPv6  98560      0t0  TCP *:http (LISTEN)
apache2 43492 www-data    4u  IPv6  98560      0t0  TCP *:http (LISTEN)

6. Suppresses kernel blocks

To check the suppressed kernel blocks, execute the lsof command with the -b option.

[email protected]:~# lsof -b
COMMAND     PID   TID TASKCMD               USER   FD      TYPE             DEVICE SIZE/OFF       NODE NAME
systemd       1                             root  cwd       DIR              252,1     4096          2 /
systemd       1                             root  rtd       DIR              252,1     4096          2 /
systemd       1                             root  txt       REG              252,1  1849992      13141 /usr/lib/systemd/systemd
systemd       1                             root  mem       REG              252,1   149760        690 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgpg-error.so.0.32.1
systemd       1                             root  mem       REG              252,1    27072        477 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libcap-ng.so.0.0.0

7. Processes that accessed particular files

To list the IDS of processes that accessed particular files execute the lsof command with the -t option.

[email protected]:~# lsof -t
1
3
12
13
14
15

8. Memory-mapped files

To see the memory mapped files, execute the lsof command with -d mem option.

[email protected]:~# lsof -d mem
COMMAND     PID             USER  FD   TYPE DEVICE SIZE/OFF    NODE NAME
systemd       1             root mem    REG  252,1   149760     690 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libgpg-error.so.0.32.1
dbus-daem   456       messagebus mem    REG  252,1   309600     591 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnss_systemd.so.2
qemu-ga     524             root mem    REG  252,1    27002    8333 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/gconv/gconv-modules.cach
php-fpm8. 21595     php_fpm_user mem    REG  252,1   284936 1038523 /usr/lib/php/20210902/phar.so
php-fpm8. 21595     php_fpm_user mem    REG  252,1    35080 1038668 /usr/lib/php/20210902/pdo_mysql.so
php-fpm8. 21595     php_fpm_user mem    REG  252,1   162056 1038666 /usr/lib/php/20210902/mysqli.so
php-fpm8. 21595     php_fpm_user mem    REG  252,1   597344   28551 /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libonig.so.5.2.0

9. Parent process IDS

To list the parent process IDs, execute the lsof command with the -R argument.

[email protected]:~# lsof -R
COMMAND     PID   TID TASKCMD    PPID             USER   FD      TYPE             DEVICE SIZE/OFF       NODE NAME
systemd       1                     0             root  cwd       DIR              252,1     4096          2 /
systemd       1                     0             root  rtd       DIR              252,1     4096          2 /
systemd       1                     0             root  txt       REG              252,1  1849992      13141 /usr/lib/systemd/syst
rcu_tasks    10                     2             root  cwd       DIR              252,1     4096          2 /
rcu_tasks    10                     2             root  rtd       DIR              252,1     4096          2 /

10. The man command

If you want to learn more about the lsof you need to execute man lsof in your terminal. You should receive complete documentation about the lsof command:

[email protected]:~# man lsof
LSOF(8)                                                               System Manager's Manual                                                               LSOF(8)

NAME
       lsof - list open files

SYNOPSIS
       lsof [ -?abChlnNOPRtUvVX ] [ -A A ] [ -c c ] [ +c c ] [ +|-d d ] [ +|-D D ] [ +|-e s ] [ +|-E ] [ +|-f [cfgGn] ] [ -F [f] ] [ -g [s] ] [ -i [i] ] [ -k k ] [
       -K k ] [ +|-L [l] ] [ +|-m m ] [ +|-M ] [ -o [o] ] [ -p s ] [ +|-r [t[m]] ] [ -s [p:s] ] [ -S [t] ] [ -T [t] ] [ -u s ] [ +|-w ] [ -x [fl] ] [ -z [z] ]
       [ -Z [Z] ] [ -- ] [names]

DESCRIPTION
       Lsof revision 4.93.2 lists on its standard output file information about files opened by processes for the following UNIX dialects:

            Apple Darwin 9 and Mac OS X 10.[567]
            FreeBSD 8.[234], 9.0 and 1[012].0 for AMD64-based systems
            Linux 2.1.72 and above for x86-based systems
            Solaris 9, 10 and 11

       (See the DISTRIBUTION section of this manual page for information on how to obtain the latest lsof revision.)

